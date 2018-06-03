1 dead in shooting in Hayti Heights, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 dead in shooting in Hayti Heights, MO

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
1 is in custody after a homicide in Dunklin County, Mo. (Source: KFVS) 1 is in custody after a homicide in Dunklin County, Mo. (Source: KFVS)
HAYTI HEIGHTS, MO (KFVS) -

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights, Mo. 

On Sunday, June 3, the scene is still active. 

We will update this story when we get more details. 

