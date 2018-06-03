Wacha flirts with a "No-No" as Cardinals' bats give him the 5-0 win

Wacha flirts with "No-No" through 8 innings. (Source: KFVS)

The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a four-game home series with the Pirates.

Marcell Ozuna puts up a Grand Slam in the first give the Cards a 4-0 lead.

Yairo Munoz singled in another run in the eighth to make it 5-0.

Michael Wacha dominated on the mound and he would not give up a hit until the ninth inning.

Wacha had eight strikeouts, two walks and one hit through eight innings.

Cardinals win 5-0 and take three of the four-game series.

