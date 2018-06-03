Wacha flirts with a "No-No" as Cardinals' bats give him the 5-0 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wacha flirts with a "No-No" as Cardinals' bats give him the 5-0 win

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Wacha flirts with "No-No" through 8 innings. (Source: KFVS) Wacha flirts with "No-No" through 8 innings. (Source: KFVS)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a four-game home series with the Pirates.

Marcell Ozuna puts up a Grand Slam in the first give the Cards a 4-0 lead.

Yairo Munoz singled in another run in the eighth to make it 5-0. 

Michael Wacha dominated on the mound and he would not give up a hit until the ninth inning.

Wacha had eight strikeouts, two walks and one hit through eight innings.

Cardinals win 5-0 and take three of the four-game series.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Wacha flirts with a "No-No" as Cardinals' bats give him the 5-0 win

    Wacha flirts with a "No-No" as Cardinals' bats give him the 5-0 win

    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:42:27 GMT
    Wacha flirts with "No-No" through 8 innings. (Source: KFVS)Wacha flirts with "No-No" through 8 innings. (Source: KFVS)
    Wacha flirts with "No-No" through 8 innings. (Source: KFVS)Wacha flirts with "No-No" through 8 innings. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a four-game home series with the Pirates.

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a four-game home series with the Pirates.

  • Cubs strike out 24 times, but beat Mets 7-1 in 14 innings

    Cubs strike out 24 times, but beat Mets 7-1 in 14 innings

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:46:55 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Despite striking out 24 times, the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 7-1 Saturday night when pinch-hitter Javier Baez homered to cap a six-run burst in the 14th inning.

    Despite striking out 24 times, the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 7-1 Saturday night when pinch-hitter Javier Baez homered to cap a six-run burst in the 14th inning.

  • Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

    Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:09:01 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:28:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...
    Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.
    Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.
    •   
Powered by Frankly