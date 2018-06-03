Two injured after boat fire on Kentucky Lake

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.
A cold front has pushed through the area overnight and slightly cooler but much less humid air is blowing in from the northwest.
Crews responded to a boat explosion on Kentucky Lake in Lyon County, Ky. on Saturday, June 2 at 6 p.m.
Multiple crews are responding to a fire at Flying J's truck stop in Matthews, Mo.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Cape Girardeau, Mo. early Sunday, June 3 morning.
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.
The dogs’ story made national news in May for their incredible bond and heart-wrenching story.
