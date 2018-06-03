Multiple crews battle fire at Matthews, MO truck stop

Multiple crews battled a fire at Flying J's truck stop for hours on Sunday, June 3.

Crews are now leaving the scene of the fire while the building's fire is just smoldering.

According to Matthews Volunteer Fire Department Chief T.J. Gantner, they received the call at 11:40 a.m. this morning.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and large flames coming from the north side of the building.

Sikeston, Miner, Dexter, Portageville, Scott Co. Rural, Stoddard and New Madrid Counties all assisted Matthews FD with the blaze.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is also responded.

The building's roof completely caved in and the only thing left is the surrounding walls, according to Chief Gantner.

The building is a total loss.

They do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

No one was injured, but a couple of people suffered from heat exhaustion.

We will update the story when more details become available.

