Illinois high schools start esports video gaming teams

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.
A cold front has pushed through the area overnight and slightly cooler but much less humid air is blowing in from the northwest.
Crews responded to a boat explosion on Kentucky Lake in Lyon County, Ky. on Saturday, June 2 at 6 p.m.
Multiple crews are responding to a fire at Flying J's truck stop in Matthews, Mo.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Cape Girardeau, Mo. early Sunday, June 3 morning.
