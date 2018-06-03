Cape Girardeau man runs stop sign, injures 2 others in crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway W on Saturday, June 2.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Ford F-150 was driving southbound on Hwy W while a 2004 BMW was driving westbound on County Road 618. The BMW ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed. The truck hit the vehicle on Hwy W. Both vehicles ran off the west side of the road. The truck flipped and then hit a tree. The BMW left the road, the driver was ejected and then caught on fire.

The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Charles A. Blair of Jackson, Mo, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center with "minor" injuries.

The other vehicle was driven by 18-year-old Tanner C. Mowrey of Cape Girardeau.

Mowrey was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center with "serious" injuries.

His passenger, Connor S. Steffen, 18, of St. Louis, Mo, was flown by Air Evac to Le Bonehur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee with "serious" injuries.

All three males were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

