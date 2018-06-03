Cape Girardeau man runs stop sign, injures 2 others in crash

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Cape Girardeau, Mo. early Sunday, June 3 morning.
Wade Hahn decided he would give back and raise awareness for depression and suicide prevention.
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway W on Saturday, June 2.
A cold front has pushed through the area overnight and slightly cooler but much less humid air is blowing in from the northwest.
The 220th Engineering Battalion is set to unload equipment at SEMO Port Railroad on Sunday, June 3.
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.
Police are investigating the accidental shooting and charges will be determined by the District Attorney's Office.
The dogs’ story made national news in May for their incredible bond and heart-wrenching story.
Two Pascagoula High seniors are being remembered after they were killed overnight Friday in a car crash.
Some fishermen caught a shark in Garden City late Friday night and one person came to the sea creature’s aid to get it back into the water.
