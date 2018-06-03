First Alert: Sunny and breezy

A cold front has pushed through the area overnight and slightly cooler but much less humid air is blowing in from the northwest. This will make for a surprisingly pleasant couple of days with dry warm afternoons and pleasantly cool nights.



Today will be mainly sunny, breezy and much less humid. Highs will be about 82 north to 86 south.

Sunday night is looking to be clear and cooler with lows of about 52 to 60. Some light winds are expected.



Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs about 80 to 85.

