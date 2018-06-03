First Alert: Cool, breezy and sunny

Cooler, dryer has moved into the Heartland.
A cold front passed through making it breezy with 5 to 15 mph winds and gust up to 30 mph.
Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s, so breaking out a light jacket might be necessary.
Monday will be mostly sunny with clouds increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, low humidity and lighter winds.
Muggy weather will return to the Heartland Wednesday and a chance of rain with come with it.
