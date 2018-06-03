One person injured in Cape Girardeau overnight shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Cape Girardeau, Mo. early Sunday, June 3 morning.

It happened at the intersection of Main and Independence just after 1 a.m.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, one person was shot.

The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story and this page will be updated as more information becomes available.

