National Guard to unload at SEMO Port Railroad

The 220th Engineering Battalion is set to unload equipment at SEMO Port Railroad on Sunday, June 3.

According to Dan Overbey with SEMO Port Railroad, the train carrying the equipment arrived at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 2.

The 49-car train moved into the port and was inspected. The ran is expected to be unloaded at 7:00 a.m. on June 3

Drivers are advised to avoid the area is possible as crew work to unload the cargo.

