National Guard to unload at SEMO Port Railroad

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Saturday, June 2 due to the possibility of high winds and hail.
The Paducah Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors Saturday, June 2 at Busch Stadium ahead of the Cardinals Game.
The 220th Engineering Battalion is set to unload equipment at SEMO Port Railroad on Sunday, June 3.
A semi truck and dump truck crash is slowing down traffic on I-24 eastbound on Saturday, June 2.
Two people were arrested in McCracken County, Ky. on June 2 at 1:42 p.m.
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.
