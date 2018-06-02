Paducah PD presents Colors at Busch Stadium - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah PD presents Colors at Busch Stadium

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The Paducah Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors Saturday, June 2 at Busch Stadium ahead of the Cardinals Game. 

The Paducah Police Hono Guard represented Paducah in front of 44,500 fans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly