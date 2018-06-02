Paducah PD presents Colors at Busch Stadium

The Paducah Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors Saturday, June 2 at Busch Stadium ahead of the Cardinals Game.
The Paducah Police Hono Guard represented Paducah in front of 44,500 fans.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved
The Paducah Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors Saturday, June 2 at Busch Stadium ahead of the Cardinals Game.
The Paducah Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors Saturday, June 2 at Busch Stadium ahead of the Cardinals Game.
The 220th Engineering Battalion is set to unload equipment at SEMO Port Railroad on Sunday, June 3.
The 220th Engineering Battalion is set to unload equipment at SEMO Port Railroad on Sunday, June 3.
A semi truck and dump truck crash is slowing down traffic on I-24 eastbound on Saturday, June 2.
A semi truck and dump truck crash is slowing down traffic on I-24 eastbound on Saturday, June 2.
Two people were arrested in McCracken County, Ky. on June 2 at 1:42 p.m.
Two people were arrested in McCracken County, Ky. on June 2 at 1:42 p.m.
The first panels went up on Saturday at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial Park (MNVN) in Perryville on Saturday.
The first panels went up on Saturday at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial Park (MNVN) in Perryville on Saturday.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.