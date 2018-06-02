Wong's bat give Cardinals the lead in series after 3-2 walk-off

Cardinals host the Pirates in game three of a four-game series.

Luke Weaver was on the mound for the Cardinals going five innings and giving up one run.

Marcell Ozuna homered in the second to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Pirates' Colin Moran tied it up in the fifth 1-1 with a home run off Weaver.

Tommy Pham singled in the fifth to give the Cardinals the lead again (2-1 Cardinals).

Pirates' Austin Meadows homered in the ninth to tie it up and send it to the bottom of the ninth.

Kolton Wong would win it for the Cardinals 3-2 with a walk-off solo home run.

