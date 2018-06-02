Lane back open after crash on I-24 in Marshall Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lane back open after crash on I-24 in Marshall Co., KY

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A semi truck and dump truck crash slowed down traffic on I-24 eastbound on Saturday, June 2.

According to KYTC, all lanes of I-24 are now open.

There is lane restriction on eastbound at mile marker 30. It may take several more hours to remove this lane restriction.

