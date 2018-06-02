Lemonade stand raises funds for childhood cancer in Cape Girardeau

A lemonade stand in Cape Girardeau raised funds for childhood cancer in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, June 2.

Alex's Lemonade Stand was set up in the parking lot of Easy Money and Dash Pawn Shop for several hours during the day.

They raised nearly a hundred dollars that will go towards new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer.

This particular stand in Cape Girardeau was for Wyatt Glastetter of Jackson that lost a long, courageous battle with neuroblastoma, pediatric sympathetic nervous system cancer.

The founder of Alex's Lemonade Stand is Alexandra "Alex" Scott which held her first lemonade stand, raising over $2,000 when she was just four-years-old.

By the time of her death in 2004, Alex raised one million dollars and inspired a legacy of hope and cures for childhood cancer.

Since 2005, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) has funded over 800 research projects at more than 135 hospitals working towards putting an end to childhood cancer.



