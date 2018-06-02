Lemonade stand raises funds for childhood cancer in Cape Girardeau

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Saturday, June 2 due to the possibility of high winds and hail.
A lemonade stand in Cape Girardeau raised funds for childhood cancer in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, June 2.
A semi truck and dump truck crash is slowing down traffic on I-24 eastbound on Saturday, June 2.
A planned power outage will leave some residents without power on Saturday, June 2.
The Union County Sheriff's Department said a man who fled from police after a traffic stop on Wednesday, May 16 is now in custody.
The pilot landed the Cessna Skyhawk without a scratch to her plane or any other vehicles. Her identity has not been released.
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.
