Missouri could increase gasoline tax

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Saturday, June 2 due to the possibility of high winds and hail.
A lemonade stand in Cape Girardeau raised funds for childhood cancer in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, June 2.
A semi truck and dump truck crash is slowing down traffic on I-24 eastbound on Saturday, June 2.
A planned power outage will leave some residents without power on Saturday, June 2.
The Union County Sheriff's Department said a man who fled from police after a traffic stop on Wednesday, May 16 is now in custody.
