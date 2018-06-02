Power outage planned in Sikeston to fix storm damage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Power outage planned in Sikeston to fix storm damage

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A planned power outage will happen tonight in Sikeston. (Source: KFVS) A planned power outage will happen tonight in Sikeston. (Source: KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A planned power outage will leave some residents without power on Saturday, June 2.

This will affect the western portions of Sikeston that were heavily damaged during Thursday night's storm.

Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities do have an exact time for the power outage yet, but will post on their Facebook page 30 minutes prior to the shutdown.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly