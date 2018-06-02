Power outage planned in Sikeston to fix storm damage

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Saturday, June 2 due to the possibility of high winds and hail.
A lemonade stand in Cape Girardeau raised funds for childhood cancer in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, June 2.
A semi truck and dump truck crash is slowing down traffic on I-24 eastbound on Saturday, June 2.
A planned power outage will leave some residents without power on Saturday, June 2.
The Union County Sheriff's Department said a man who fled from police after a traffic stop on Wednesday, May 16 is now in custody.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.
A humiliating experience has left a bad taste in the mouths of a deaf couple who said they were laughed at while ordering at a Byram restaurant.
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.
