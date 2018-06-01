St. Louis Cardinals lose to the Pirates - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis Cardinals lose to the Pirates

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Cards lost to the Pirates (Source: KFVS) Cards lost to the Pirates (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 1. 

The final was Pirates over St. Louis 4-0. 

The two teams meet again on Saturday. First pitch is 1:15 p.m. in St. Louis, Mo.
 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

    Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:09:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-06-02 04:20:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...
    Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.
    Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

  • Cavs' Love, Thompson avoid suspension for Game 1 altercation

    Cavs' Love, Thompson avoid suspension for Game 1 altercation

    Friday, June 1 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:01:36 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-06-02 04:19:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.
    The NBA will not discipline Cleveland forward Kevin Love for leaving the bench area during an altercation at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
    The NBA will not discipline Cleveland forward Kevin Love for leaving the bench area during an altercation at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

  • ChiSox Farquhar makes 1st pitch weeks after brain hemorrhage

    ChiSox Farquhar makes 1st pitch weeks after brain hemorrhage

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-06-02 01:57:22 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 11:38 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:38:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Banks). Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar (43) throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, June 1, 2018, in Chicago. Farquhar was hospitalized after suffer...(AP Photo/David Banks). Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar (43) throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, June 1, 2018, in Chicago. Farquhar was hospitalized after suffer...
    Danny Farquhar was back on the mound six weeks after having a brain hemorrhage during a game.
    Danny Farquhar was back on the mound six weeks after having a brain hemorrhage during a game.
    •   
Powered by Frankly