Carbondale, IL felon sentenced for having guns

A Carbondale man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to the state's attorney office, Terrill A. Walker, 40, was sentenced on May 29.

During the execution of the search warrant in March 2017, officers located a handgun, a rifle, a rifle magazine, and several live rounds of ammunition.

A jury found Walker guilty in April 2018.

