Carbondale, IL felon sentenced for having guns

The Union County Sheriff's Department said a man who fled from police after a traffic stop on Wednesday, May 16 is now in custody.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Saturday, June 2 due to the possibility of high winds and hail.
The Redhawk Golf and Grill in Tamaroa IL is gearing up for a bicentennial celebration on June 2, where they will have a golf tournament.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into Law on Friday, June 1 before he stepped down from the position.
Three separate tornadoes spawned from the same storm cell that moved through Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Union County, Illinois on Thursday night, May 31.
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.
Hill’s fiancée, Monique Davis, said her “heart just dropped” when she heard the ruling.
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.
The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.
