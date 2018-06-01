Carbondale, IL felon sentenced for having guns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale, IL felon sentenced for having guns

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A carbondale man has been sentenced for having guns as a felon (Source: KFVS) A carbondale man has been sentenced for having guns as a felon (Source: KFVS)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to the state's attorney office, Terrill A. Walker, 40, was sentenced on May 29.

During the execution of the search warrant in March 2017, officers located a handgun, a rifle, a rifle magazine, and several live rounds of ammunition.  

A jury found Walker guilty in April 2018.

