Earthquake shakes Marston, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook near Marston, Missouri at 6:41 p.m. on June 1. (Source: USGS)
MARSTON, MO (KFVS) -

2.0 earthquake hits near Marson, Howardville, MO

A magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook near Marston, Missouri at 6:41 p.m. on June 1. It was centered also near Howardville and North Lilborn, Mo.

It had a depth of 8 km.

