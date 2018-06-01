Earthquake shakes Marston, MO

A magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook near Marston, Missouri at 6:41 p.m. on June 1. (Source: USGS)

2.0 earthquake hits near Marson, Howardville, MO

A magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook near Marston, Missouri at 6:41 p.m. on June 1. It was centered also near Howardville and North Lilborn, Mo.

It had a depth of 8 km.

