3 tornadoes confirmed from same Thursday night storm in MO, IL

Three separate tornadoes spawned from the same storm cell that moved through Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Union County, Illinois on Thursday night, May 31. This comes after a survey team assessed the storm damage on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, an EF1 with 95 mph winds touched down in Wolf Lake, Ill. The path length was 3.5 miles with a width of 150 yards.

The tornado started at 7:54 p.m., 2.5 miles southwest of Wolf Lake, Ill. and went along the Mississippi River.

It ended at 8:02 p.m., 1 mile east of Wolf Lake around State Forest Road.

A large barn collapsed and another destroyed. A one-story house was partially shifted off the foundation and had a window broken from flying debris. All structural damage was along Ware Wolf Lake Road. Dozens of trees were snapped and or uprooted.

An EF0 tornado near the EF1 touched down three miles southwest of Wolf Lake, Ill. along the Mississippi River Levee Road. It started at 7:55 p.m. and ended at 7:59 p.m., two miles south of Wolf Lake on Ware Wolf Lake Road. The peak wind was 75 mph with a path of 1.25 miles and a with of 50 yards.

Several small tree limbs were broken and the roof of a barn was blown in on one side.

There were no injuries or deaths with these tornadoes.

An EF1 tornado touched down in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. at 7:44 p.m., five miles east of Fruitland. and ended eight miles east of Fruitland, Mo. It had 90 mph winds and had a path of 2.5 miles and a width of 150 yards.

Dozens of trees, some large, were broken or uprooted. Several power poles were snapped after trees fell over.

Our damage survey team confirmed that 3 tornadoes occurred yesterday evening in portions of eastern Cape Girardeau County in Missouri and western Union County in Illinois.#mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/TrRLK5zBCw — NWS Paducah (@NWSPaducah) June 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.