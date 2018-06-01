Tree breaks through Sikeston, MO home, terrifies family

A look inside Lakisha Guest's living room after high winds caused a tree to break through her roof Thursday night. Guest was watching the NBA finals game with her kids when the tree hit. (Source: KFVS)

High winds uprooted a large tree that crashed through the living room of a Sikeston home during Thursday night's severe weather. (Source: KFVS)

Lakisha Guest and her three kids were watching the NBA finals game inside their home in Sikeston Thursday night when they saw lightning and felt the house starting to shake.

“Something told me to look up at the ceiling, and I saw crack started opening,” Guest said. “I snatched my babies and got out of the room. As soon as we did the roof fell down.”

High winds uprooted a large tree that crashed through Guest’s living room, broke her car window, and is still completely blocking the front entrance to the house.

“We went straight to the bathroom, closed the door and stay there until the winds died down,” Guest said. “We were terrified. We’ve never been in an experience like this.”

Luckily Guest, her son Quentin and two daughters Kimarhri and Daria were not injured from the incident.

But the mother of three who works as a caregiver doing in-home services is still stressed about all the damage.

“I went to my insurance this morning, they said they can’t do anything about my car because it’s liability,” Guest said. “The living room was my favorite part. The furniture, the TV. I worked hard for it, but I'm not complaining. I'm just glad we are okay.”

Brian Dial, the street superintendent with the city of Sikeston, says the Southwest corner of town was hit the worst and that 15 to 20 trees fell around the city.

Crews with Public works and the Park department started work at 7 a.m. clearing trees off roads and unclogging storm drains.

Dial encourages the public to help clean up and says they should start on their own property.

"Assess your trees. If there is damage still, take care of that damage so it doesn't come apart and go through your house, or affect your neighbors,” Dial said. “Also clean up the stuff out in your yard, because if the next storm comes through it will deposit that out into the street and clog up our storm drains and that will create flooding issues."

Dial says Sikeston citizens can drop off their storm debris at a compost area on Compass Avenue.

It will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 noon and will reopen Monday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

“We will finish our work pretty much by the end of the day today,” Dial said. “Now the citizens, especially some with the bigger trees, they probably have a good week ahead of them as far as clean up and getting things back to normal.”

