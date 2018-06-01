Body of missing Chester, IL man found along Mississippi River

The body of a missing Chester, Illinois man was found around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 1 south of Chester. (Source: KFVS)

According to police, the body of Ronald Coffman, 56, was found along the Illinois side of the river by an employee of Lone Eagle Dock 105 on mile marker 105.

The man's body was recovered by police and fire personnel from Chester and the Randolph County sheriff's office.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Coffman was missing after being involved in a crash on Wednesday morning.

He is believed to have been one of three occupants in a Jeep Liberty when it left Rock Bridge Road at Water Street before going into the river.

Two others in the Jeep were able to swim to the bank unharmed.

Emergency crews worked with a local towing company and dive team to find the vehicle and pull it out of the river.

If anyone has any information on the incident, call the Chester Police Department at 618-826-5454.

