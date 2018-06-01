Milk crisis to close Dean Foods plant, cost jobs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Milk crisis to close Dean Foods plant, cost jobs

The milk crisis at Dean Foods is forcing dairy farmers out of business and will eliminate more than 60 jobs at a Kentucky plant. (Source: Pixabay.com) The milk crisis at Dean Foods is forcing dairy farmers out of business and will eliminate more than 60 jobs at a Kentucky plant. (Source: Pixabay.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The milk crisis at Dean Foods is forcing dairy farmers out of business and will eliminate more than 60 jobs at a Kentucky plant.

The Courier Journal reports union officials have confirmed the Louisville plant is one of seven closing after Dean was cut loose from Walmart. Walmart will no longer buy Dean's milk for its Great Value brand.

In May, employees were notified of the closure this fall and 19 farmers were told contracts with Dean expired in June.

The newspaper reports waves of change in the milk industry have been building for years. Exports are leveling from a post-recession surge and alternatives like almond milk are gaining ground. But it says Walmart's decision to open its own super-sized dairy processing facility in Indiana has triggered a tsunami-sized effect.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Body of missing Chester, IL man found along Mississippi River

    Body of missing Chester, IL man found along Mississippi River

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:38:25 GMT
    The body of a missing Chester, Illinois man was found around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 1 south of Chester. (Source: KFVS)The body of a missing Chester, Illinois man was found around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 1 south of Chester. (Source: KFVS)

    The body of a missing Chester, Illinois man was found around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 1 south of Chester. 

    The body of a missing Chester, Illinois man was found around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 1 south of Chester. 

  • Mike Parson sworn in as 57th governor

    Mike Parson sworn in as 57th governor

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:04:34 GMT
    Mike Parson has been sworn in as the state's 57th governor. (Source: KFVS)Mike Parson has been sworn in as the state's 57th governor. (Source: KFVS)

    Missouri lieutenant governor Mike Parson will become the state's next governor on Thursday, June 1.

    Missouri lieutenant governor Mike Parson will become the state's next governor on Thursday, June 1.

  • Greitens announces clemency and pardons, gives letter of resignation

    Greitens announces clemency and pardons, gives letter of resignation

    Friday, June 1 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-06-01 21:49:22 GMT
    Governor Eric Greitens commuted sentences and issued pardons (Source: KFVS)Governor Eric Greitens commuted sentences and issued pardons (Source: KFVS)

    Governor Eric Greitens commuted sentences and issued pardons for several Missourians in his last day in office. The Governor released the following statement: “The ability to make wrong things right, for Missourians who have not gotten fair treatment from our criminal justice system, is one of the most solemn and precious abilities of a Governor. I believe in justice, and I believe that with these actions today—justice will be done. He issued five pardons and commuted f...

    Governor Eric Greitens commuted sentences and issued pardons for several Missourians in his last day in office. The Governor released the following statement: “The ability to make wrong things right, for Missourians who have not gotten fair treatment from our criminal justice system, is one of the most solemn and precious abilities of a Governor. I believe in justice, and I believe that with these actions today—justice will be done. He issued five pardons and commuted f...

    •   
Powered by Frankly