Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

By LINDSEY TANNER
AP Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Black men with advanced prostate cancer fared surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.

Blacks are more likely to get prostate cancer and to die from it than whites, but the new research suggests access to the same treatment may balance the odds - even if it doesn't greatly extend life after cancer has spread. The studies also suggest that blacks with advanced disease may do even better than whites when given the same standard treatments.

The research was presented Friday at a medical meeting in Chicago.

