Missouri report: Blacks 85 percent more likely to be stopped

The body of a missing Chester, Illinois man was found around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 1 south of Chester.
Missouri lieutenant governor Mike Parson will become the state's next governor on Thursday, June 1.
Governor Eric Greitens commuted sentences and issued pardons for several Missourians in his last day in office. The Governor released the following statement: “The ability to make wrong things right, for Missourians who have not gotten fair treatment from our criminal justice system, is one of the most solemn and precious abilities of a Governor. I believe in justice, and I believe that with these actions today—justice will be done. He issued five pardons and commuted f...
The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois for 2018 has been reported according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into Law on Friday, June 1 before he stepped down from the position.
