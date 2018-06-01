Missouri report: Blacks 85 percent more likely to be stopped - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri report: Blacks 85 percent more likely to be stopped

John Gaskin of the St. Louis County chapter of the NAACP says the numbers are further evidence of why many blacks are hesitant to travel (Source: Raycom Media) John Gaskin of the St. Louis County chapter of the NAACP says the numbers are further evidence of why many blacks are hesitant to travel (Source: Raycom Media)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nearly four years after protests in Ferguson raised concerns about racial profiling of blacks in Missouri, a report from the state attorney general shows that African-American drivers are 85 percent more likely to be pulled over than whites - the highest level in the 18 years the state has compiled data.

Attorney General Josh Hawley on Friday released his office's annual Vehicle Stops Report. The "disparity index" comparing traffic stops among races showed a 10 percentage point jump from last year, when blacks were 75 percent more likely than whites to be stopped.

John Gaskin of the St. Louis County chapter of the NAACP says the numbers are further evidence of why many blacks are hesitant to travel and do business in Missouri.

