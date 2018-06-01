KY zip line, climbing wall operators have to register with Ag. Dept. by July 1

The body of a missing Chester, Illinois man was found around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 1 south of Chester.
Missouri lieutenant governor Mike Parson will become the state's next governor on Thursday, June 1.
Governor Eric Greitens commuted sentences and issued pardons for several Missourians in his last day in office. The Governor released the following statement: “The ability to make wrong things right, for Missourians who have not gotten fair treatment from our criminal justice system, is one of the most solemn and precious abilities of a Governor. I believe in justice, and I believe that with these actions today—justice will be done. He issued five pardons and commuted f...
The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois for 2018 has been reported according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into Law on Friday, June 1 before he stepped down from the position.
Hill’s fiancée, Monique Davis, said her “heart just dropped” when she heard the ruling.
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.
A 20-year-old Lexington woman was found dead in the woods near the city.
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.
