KY sheriff's office warns of possible driveway scam

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A resident let a company known as Michiana Seal Coating reportedly seal their driveway after looking over the company's paperwork.

The driveway, however, was apparently just painted and not sealed.

Deputies tried to follow up with the company about licensing, but calls were not returned.

Residents are warned to get references and confirm whether or not the business has a proper license to operate within the county they are working.

Powered by Frankly