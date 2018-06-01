Ricky Thomas IV wins high school class final at gateway motorsports park

Gateway Motorsports Park, in Madison, IL is the home of some of the biggest INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA races in the region. But in order to grow the sport and train the next generation of gearheads, the park is allowing young racers to make their pass down the track.

Ricky Thomas IV of St. Louis won the final round of High School class eliminations on May 30 with his Chevrolet Camaro. Thomas faced Luke Albietz of Wentzville, Missouri and won on the starting line when Albietz fouled by .020-sec.

To reach the final, Thomas had to wield his machine through a 17-car field. He defeated Clay Crowe in the first round, Austin Maylor in the second, and Brian Garcia in the third. Thomas singled in the semi-final.

Luke Albietz hung tough, making three appearances in the final round of four High School races this year.

Gateway Motorsports Park is an entertaining outdoor facility, meant for all racers with a need for speed to race in a fun and safe atmosphere. GMP has a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or click here. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.