U-PICK: Lavender blooms in field tucked away in southern Illinois

You can pick yourself a bundle of lavender. (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)

Just off Route 127 near Cobden, Illinois, you’ll find the Heartland’s only u-pick lavender field.

Shawnee Hills Lavender is a product of a dream Charlotte Clover had after seeing the idea in a magazine article. Charlotte Clover’s vision now draws a large crowd each year during late May and early June.

CLICK HERE to find out when you can cut off a fresh lavender bundle.

This year, the u-pick season started on June 1.

