U-PICK: Lavender blooms in field tucked away in southern Illinois

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
You can pick yourself a bundle of lavender. (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
COBDEN, IL (KFVS) -

Just off Route 127 near Cobden, Illinois, you’ll find the Heartland’s only u-pick lavender field.

Shawnee Hills Lavender is a product of a dream Charlotte Clover had after seeing the idea in a magazine article. Charlotte Clover’s vision now draws a large crowd each year during late May and early June.

CLICK HERE to find out when you can cut off a fresh lavender bundle.

This year, the u-pick season started on June 1.

    Body of missing Chester, IL man found along Mississippi River

    The body of a missing Chester, Illinois man was found around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 1 south of Chester. 

    Mike Parson sworn in as 57th governor

    Missouri lieutenant governor Mike Parson will become the state's next governor on Thursday, June 1.

    Greitens announces clemency and pardons, gives letter of resignation

    Governor Eric Greitens commuted sentences and issued pardons for several Missourians in his last day in office. The Governor released the following statement: "The ability to make wrong things right, for Missourians who have not gotten fair treatment from our criminal justice system, is one of the most solemn and precious abilities of a Governor. I believe in justice, and I believe that with these actions today—justice will be done. He issued five pardons and commuted f...

