New behavioral unit to open in Dexter, MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

A new adult behavioral health unit opened in Dexter, Missouri.

SoutheastHEALTH announced the transition of services to the new unit, effective June 12. It offers patients a safe, supportive environment staffed by a multi-disciplinary team of behavioral health experts.

The unit is located on the second floor of the new Harty Pavilion in Dexter. It also houses a new Emergency Services Department, which includes 15 private patient rooms with full bathrooms along with designated areas for activities, group therapy, dining and visiting, along with an outdoor room.

According to the hospital, the unit replaces the current behavioral health unit at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

“With its dedicated holding area for behavioral health patients within Emergency Services, there is the benefit of a safer environment for patients and staff,” said SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman.

He added that a new outpatient clinic in Cape Girardeau, led by John T. Lake, MD, is expected to open on Monday, June 25.

