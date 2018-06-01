Dexter, MO man charged with 9 counts of burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dexter, MO man charged with 9 counts of burglary

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Dexter Police arrested a man on burglary charges (Source: KFVS) Dexter Police arrested a man on burglary charges (Source: KFVS)
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

A Dexter, Missouri man was arrested by officers with the Malden Police Department on April 30.

Jacob Jackson was charged with nine counts of second-degree burglary, a class D felony, six counts of stealing, a class D felony, two counts of stealing, a class A misdemeanor and four counts of property damage, a class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $500,000 cash.

Jackson was charged with burglarizing World Finance, Cash to Go, Cash Depot, Perfect 10 Nail Salon, Always Tan, Jean & Company, Country Finance, Brem Insurance and H&R Block.

Officers with the Dexter Police Department said he admitted to being involved in several business burglaries in Dexter.

Detective Lt. Cory Mills and Detective Sgt. Eddie Holloway assisted in the investigation and completed and provided warrant affidavits to the Stoddard County Prosecutor.

    Body of missing Chester, IL man found along Mississippi River

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:38 PM EDT
    The body of a missing Chester, Illinois man was found around 9 a.m. on Friday, June 1 south of Chester. 

  Mike Parson sworn in as 57th governor

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:04 PM EDT
    Missouri lieutenant governor Mike Parson will become the state's next governor on Thursday, June 1.

  Greitens announces clemency and pardons, gives letter of resignation

    Friday, June 1 2018 5:49 PM EDT
    Governor Eric Greitens commuted sentences and issued pardons for several Missourians in his last day in office.

