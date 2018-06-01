Dexter, MO man charged with 9 counts of burglary

A Dexter, Missouri man was arrested by officers with the Malden Police Department on April 30.

Jacob Jackson was charged with nine counts of second-degree burglary, a class D felony, six counts of stealing, a class D felony, two counts of stealing, a class A misdemeanor and four counts of property damage, a class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $500,000 cash.

Jackson was charged with burglarizing World Finance, Cash to Go, Cash Depot, Perfect 10 Nail Salon, Always Tan, Jean & Company, Country Finance, Brem Insurance and H&R Block.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Officers with the Dexter Police Department said he admitted to being involved in several business burglaries in Dexter.

Detective Lt. Cory Mills and Detective Sgt. Eddie Holloway assisted in the investigation and completed and provided warrant affidavits to the Stoddard County Prosecutor.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.