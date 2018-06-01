The Lt. Gov. replaces Greitens, but who replaces a Lt. Gov.? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The Lt. Gov. replaces Greitens, but who replaces a Lt. Gov.?

When Gov. Greitens steps down and Mike Parson becomes the new Missouri governor, who will replace Parson?(Source: Wikimedia Commons) When Gov. Greitens steps down and Mike Parson becomes the new Missouri governor, who will replace Parson?(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - When Gov. Eric Greitens steps down from office Friday, he will re-open a longstanding legal debate in Missouri: What happens when the state doesn't have a lieutenant governor?

The state constitution is clear on a governor's succession, and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is set to take the oath of office Friday evening. But there is no such clarity for the soon-to-be-vacant office of lieutenant governor.

Historically, some Missouri governors have claimed the right to appoint a replacement, while lawmakers have often argued that the position must remain vacant until voters have a say.

The Senate approved a proposal in May that would allow a governor to appoint a lieutenant governor as long as the candidate received Senate approval, but the measure died in the House.

