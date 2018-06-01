KY man arrested, charged with 20 counts of child pornography

A KY man was charged with having child pornography (Source: Raycom Media)

Calloway County, Kentucky deputies arrested a man after receiving tips about storage devices containing child pornography.

Ronnie D. Birdsong, 63 was charged with 20 counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

On Wednesday, May 30 Deputy Jon-Michael Hill began investigating the information received and the digital media associated. Deputies said this media contained numerous photographs depicting sexual acts by children.

The next day on Thursday, May 31, Deputy Hill and deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Birdsong, of Almo, Ky.

They said they seized several items relevant to the case from Birdsong's residence during a search of the home including electronic devices and digital storage media.

The investigation led to the arrest of Birdsong who was taken into custody without incident. Birdsong was lodged in the Calloway County Jail. The investigation continues by Deputy Hill.

