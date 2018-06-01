Mike Parson sworn in as 57th Missouri governor

Mike Parson has been sworn in as the state's 57th governor.

Gov. Parson replaces fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who had been facing possible impeachment in the Missouri House.



The 62-year-old Parson is a cattle farmer who spent 12 years as a county sheriff and another dozen years in the Missouri Legislature before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2016.



The Missouri Constitution automatically elevates the lieutenant governor when the governor leaves office.



Parson will serve the remainder of Greitens' term, which runs until 2021.

It is an honor to serve as Missouri's 57th Governor. Now is the time for us to come together to move Missouri forward, and I welcome your ideas for what we can do better. I am looking forward to the work ahead. pic.twitter.com/WDwl6wUQMF — Mike Parson (@mikeparson) June 1, 2018

Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements on Parson:

Former Missouri Governor and Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft:

“Janet and I join Missourians in offering our prayers and support for Governor Mike Parson. This is not a time to look backward, but to reach forward. Missouri needs to take its place as a leader in the American recovery. With our prayers and help, Governor Parson can be the real leader we need for these times.”

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft:

“We are happy to continue working with Governor Parson as we help move the state forward.”

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt:

“Mike Parson became Sheriff of Polk County the same week I became the President of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar in 1993. We have been good friends since then. As a county official, an effective state legislator, and Lieutenant Governor, he understands our state in ways that few people do. He will be a great governor and I look forward to helping him in any way I can.”

Governor Matt Blunt:

“Public service is a noble calling and Mike Parson has shown himself to be a hard-working and wise public servant. As Missouri’s new governor, I know Mike will draw on that wisdom to move Missouri forward and work with the legislature to deliver real results and reforms on behalf of Missourians.”

Senator Kit Bond:

“Mike is a well-respected and qualified leader. I believe he will bring a spirit of openness and collaboration to the office. I look forward to seeing his achievements as Governor.”

Attorney General Josh Hawley:

“Mike is a true public servant. He has served our country in uniform and our state in public life. A family farmer, Mike has never forgotten his roots and comes to office with a dedication to doing right by all Missourians.”

Kansas City Mayor Sly James:

“I really appreciate the early outreach from Governor Parson and am looking forward to leading a bipartisan group of mayors from Missouri Mayors United for Progress as we meet with him at the Capitol on Tuesday for initial discussions. This will be a good start towards building a productive working relationship going forward.”

Congressman Billy Long:

"It’s time for all Missourians to pull together as we have so many times in the past for our great state. I hope everyone will join me in supporting Lt. Gov. Parson in his new role. This is the Show-Me state after all – now let’s show them we can all work together for our citizens moving forward.”

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer:

“As a former small business owner and a well-respected state legislator, Mike Parson will be the leader our state needs. Under his strong leadership, Governor Parson will be able to bring our legislature together and ensure our economy stays strong and our families remain safe. I look forward to working alongside Governor Parson and his staff to move our state forward.”

Treasurer Eric Schmitt:

“I want to extend my best wishes to Governor Mike Parson as he assumes the tremendous responsibility of leading our state. My wife Jaime and I are praying for Governor Parson and the First Lady as they begin this new chapter of their lives. I look forward to working with the new administration to expand economic opportunity for all Missourians and move our state toward a brighter future.”

Congressman Jason Smith:

“From working with him in the General Assembly, to his time as Lieutenant Governor, Mike has always looked out for the needs of rural Missouri. Without his help, we would have never been able to pass Right to Farm. Mike gets it. I look forward to working with him to bring jobs to Missouri, help our economy grow and make sure the Missouri family and farmer always comes first.”

Senator Jim Talent:

"Mike Parson has served Missouri faithfully for years in public life. His many friends on both sides of the aisle know that he is a good listener and a great leader. I wish him all the best as he takes over as Governor, and I'm confident he will lead wisely and well."

Congresswoman Ann Wagner:

"For years, I have worked with Governor Parson to serve the people's interests. His integrity and extensive experience in law enforcement, public service, and on his family’s farm have equipped him to provide the thoughtful leadership our state needs. I am grateful for his and the First Lady's willingness to serve the State of Missouri, and I stand ready to assist the new administration as it takes the reins. We are truly fortunate to have a seasoned statesman in the Governor's Office at this crucial point in our history."

Prayer Service before being Parson being sworn in:

Eric Greitens announced his resignation on Tuesday, May 29.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis' top prosecutor said the office agreed to drop a computer tampering charge against Greitens after his attorneys suggested he would resign if the case was dismissed.

One question about the transition was about the fate of legislation still awaiting gubernatorial action.

Legislators sent roughly 140 bills to the governor's desk in the last few days.

Just after noon on Friday, the governor's office announced he signed 77 bills into law. You can click here to see which ones.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced she will conduct exit audits of both the governor's and lieutenant governor's offices to ensure everything is accountable during the transition.

A Missouri judge ordered outgoing Gov. Greitens to direct his staff to save evidence on their phones for a lawsuit over the use of a secretive messaging app. He also ordered Greitens' office to put together a list of staffers who downloaded the Confide app, their phone numbers and usernames. The deadline is 1 p.m. on Friday.

