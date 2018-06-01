Master Artist Workshop classes at Western KY Community and Technical College

Registration for West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Paducah School of Art and Design summer Master Artist Workshops Program is underway.

The program features leading artists and educators from across the country sharing their expertise in painting, wood turning, photography, fiber arts and jewelry and small metals.

Two and three-day workshops with master artists Nash Quinn, Erika Lynn Hanson, Tim Jaeger, Susan Skoczen, Shana Kohnstamm, Wyatt Severs, Montana Pritchard and Holly Gage are available.

"Offering these unique workshops with the leading artists and educators from around the country is our continued commitment to providing the highest quality learning opportunities to our community," said Paul Aho, PSAD director.

June 29 - July 1

Nash Quinn - Introduction to Chasing and Repoussé

Advanced and Beginner Students

Chasing and repoussé are complementary processes that are among the oldest sheet-metal forming technique that offer limitless possibilities, from fully dimensional, sculptural forms to precise, pattern-based surface embellishment. This fast-paced workshop covers the essentials of pitch, hammers, and chasing tools, and practice lining, embossing, planishing and matting techniques in both lined and unlined repoussé projects. Students will learn to make their own tools and to modify tools they may already have. Cost is $290.

June 29 - July 1|

Erika Lynne Hanson - Inlay: On Loom Drawing

Advanced and Beginner Students

Through an investigation of structural and material inlay, this workshop will explore techniques for breaking the grid of weaving outside of traditional tapestry techniques. During the three-day workshop, Hanson we will cover techniques for discontinuous weave structures, explore the interaction of color, and think about weaving as drawing. A basic understanding of weaving is helpful but not required. Cost is $290.

June 29 - July 1

Tim Jaeger - Color and Expression: Paint What You Love

Advanced and Intermediate Students

This workshop is for students with some experience seeking to develop a consistent body of work in a series of paintings done during the course of the workshop. Many techniques, materials, compositions and above all emotion, play off each other in creating the work within the workshop. Students will journey through this process while learning to let go of painting habits and gain the knowledge of layering textures, colors and feelings while executing shapes utilizing a structure of positive and negative space. Basic skills required. Cost: $290.

July 6 - 8

Susan Skoczen - Dynamic Surfaces: Cast Rings

Advanced and Intermediate Students

In this three-day workshop, students will learn the process of carving waxes, casting the waxes in metal and finishing the metal to create unique finger rings. Layout, carving, filing and finishing waxes will be demonstrated along with how to size wax to create a comfortable, yet intriguing ring. The design process will be an integral part of the class with several groups and individual critique opportunities. Students will then invest their finished waxes and learn the lost-wax casting process and cast their rings in sterling silver. Finishing techniques for the metal rings will round out the workshop. Basic skills required. Cost: $290.

July 6 - 8

Shana Kohnstamm - Sculptural Felting: Soft and Sensational

Advanced and Beginner Students

This workshop will focus on the interplay of wet-felting and needle-felting techniques to produce soft sculpture. Students will utilize the plasticity of the wool itself to build complex and dynamic forms, which will be needle-felted and then given a wet-felt finish. In addition, students will learn to make wet-felted, pre-felt sheets as well as surface design elements and finishing techniques. No previous felting knowledge is required, but those students who already know one technique are encouraged to delve into the other. Both techniques require repetitive arm and hand motion. Cost: $290.

July 13 - 15

Wyatt Severs - Fundamentals of Green Wood Turning

Advanced and Beginner Students

Students will learn the fundamentals of woodturning through demonstrations and lectures focusing on the use of green lumber. They will begin with spindle turning and be learning the basic structures of beads and coves, which are the foundation of all shapes in woodturning. They will also learn about bowl turning, learning the processes of selecting lumber for stability and aesthetics, and the proper way to mount lumber to ensure safety while turning. Throughout the workshop, students will practice and perfect proper tool use, drying and finishing techniques, tool sharpening and lathe maintenance. Cost: $290.

July 13 - 15

Montana Pritchard - Ingredients of Great Food Photography

Advanced and Beginner Students

This three-day workshop provides a brief overview of photographic basics before delving in-depth into food photography lighting techniques; prop selection to tell your story; set-up for raw ingredients and prepared food; styling and preparing the plate; shooting beverages; shooting food and drink for social media; and setting up and shooting at a splash station. The final day will focus on processing images, editing, client relations and the business of photography. This class will be of benefit to chefs as well as photographers looking to expand their experience, range and client base. Cost: $290.

July 14 - 15

Holly Gage - Stone Setting Like a Pro

Advanced and Intermediate Students

A fantastic stone needs a fantastic setting and in this workshop, that's exactly what students learn to make. During class, students will learn to make a bezel for a stone of their choice using fine silver bezel wire. The bezel will be attached to a piece that has been designed and fired in this workshop. Afterward, students will attach the bezel to the rest of their piece and prepare for a second firing. Finally, the stone will be set and ready for the final touch. Cost: $190.

To register and to find more details about each workshop and master artist, visit PaducahSchoolofArtandDesign.org or call 270-534-3901.

