1.5 M quake hits southeast, MO area

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

A small earthquake hit the area of Southeast Missouri Friday morning on June 1.

It happened at 8:40 a.m. 

The quake was less than 15 miles from Caruthersville, Steele and Hayti, Mo.

    The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

    Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!

    In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.

