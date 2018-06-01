1.5 M quake hits southeast, MO area

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline. (Source: WSTM/CNN)

Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!

'I'm going to die in these lashes.' Reporter's newest product testing video turns painfully dangerous

In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.

In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges. (Source: KSTU/CNN)

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.

'How do you put a child in a trash bag and throw her away?' Sheriff talks about baby's death

Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.

Teen gets deadly illness from working out too much

The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.

Daughter of SPC Christopher M Harris, KIA August 2, 2017, held lovingly in her mother’s arms and supported by members of the 82nd Airborne. A stark reminder that freedom is not free. (Source: Pinehurst Photography)

A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward reviving a June summit.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in New York.

Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.

Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)

An Uber driver fatally shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate early Friday morning after some kind of altercation.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Denver Police Department detectives, foreground, investigate near where a Nissan sedan, top left, being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June ...

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Friday, June 1, 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce foo...

Health officials say four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to five.