Replica Smokey and the Bandit cars to cruise into Murphysboro

This Heartland Weekend in Murphysboro we're going to do what they say can't be done.

That's because Snowman's Semi-Truck, Buford T. Justice's sheriff car, and the Big & Little Enos Cadillac will cruise into Murphysboro for all to see on Saturday, June 2. The complete set is driving up from Atlanta to help raise money for wounded veterans and VFW Post 7190.

CLICK HERE to plan your adventure.

It's all a part of the monthly Murphysboro Cruise night.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.