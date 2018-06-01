Mississippi River towboat pilot captures what appears to be tornado on video

The Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese.
The Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese.
Tensions are growing between administrative and instructor staff at Shawnee Community College
Tensions are growing between administrative and instructor staff at Shawnee Community College
According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, aerial recreation device operators have to be registered by July 1, 2018 or halt operations.
According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, aerial recreation device operators have to be registered by July 1, 2018 or halt operations.
Missouri lieutenant governor Mike Parson will become the state's next governor on Thursday, June 1.
Missouri lieutenant governor Mike Parson will become the state's next governor on Thursday, June 1.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a possible scam involving an out of state company.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a possible scam involving an out of state company.
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.
Greendale, WI, police stopped a man and woman in the parking lot of a mall Friday. Investigators said they were in a stolen car, with one of them accused of shoplifting.
Greendale, WI, police stopped a man and woman in the parking lot of a mall Friday. Investigators said they were in a stolen car, with one of them accused of shoplifting.
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.
An unconfirmed tornado was caught on video crossing the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, May 31.
An unconfirmed tornado was caught on video crossing the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, May 31.