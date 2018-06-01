Cairo water system to receive $150k in upgrades - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cairo water system to receive $150k in upgrades

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The Cairo Water Distribution System will receive $150,000 in upgrades. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) The Cairo Water Distribution System will receive $150,000 in upgrades. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

The Cairo Water Distribution System will receive $150,000 in upgrades.

Illinois American Water is investing the money for work that includes replacing a high service pump and critical valves.

According to Illinois American Water, this work will temporarily impact water service starting on Tuesday, June 5 at 7:30 a.m. At that time, all customers in its Cairo district will be under a boil water order.

Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is ok for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The boil water order is in accordance with Illinois EPA regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution.

Work is expected to be finished and the boil water order lifted on Thursday, June 7.

