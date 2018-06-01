City of Carbondale names new fire chief

The City of Carbondale named Mike Hertz as new the fire chief. (Source: City of Carbondale)

The City of Carbondale named a new fire chief.

Mike Hertz will take over starting on June 2.

According to the city, Hertz began his firefighting career in 1992 and started working at the City of Carbondale in 2004. In 2013, he was the captain in charge of the fire department training and also, the Emergency Management Coordinator.

Hertz's training certifications include the Illinois Emergency Management Certification in 2015, the first and only city employee to ever receive this distinction.

Also in 2015, he was promoted to assistant fire chief, the position he has held until this recent promotion.

Hertz will take over as Ted Lomax retires.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.