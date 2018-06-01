Kentucky creates website to help answer tax law questions

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Saturday, June 2 due to the possibility of high winds and hail.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Saturday, June 2 due to the possibility of high winds and hail.
The Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese.
The Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese.
Tensions are growing between administrative and instructor staff at Shawnee Community College
Tensions are growing between administrative and instructor staff at Shawnee Community College
According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, aerial recreation device operators have to be registered by July 1, 2018 or halt operations.
According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, aerial recreation device operators have to be registered by July 1, 2018 or halt operations.
Missouri lieutenant governor Mike Parson will become the state's next governor on Thursday, June 1.
Missouri lieutenant governor Mike Parson will become the state's next governor on Thursday, June 1.