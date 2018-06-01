FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to high winds, hail

The main threat for Saturday night is damaging winds in southeast Missouri. Hail is also possible. (Source: KFVS)

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Saturday, June 2 due to the possibility of high winds and hail.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said there is a chance of a high wind event impacting the Heartland, mainly west of the Mississippi River on Saturday night.

The main threat for Saturday night is damaging winds in southeast Missouri. Hail is also possible.

Saturday will start off warm and muggy. A cold front will move through during the afternoon hours that will trigger storms to develop.

Friday's forecast

Friday night will be mostly clear skies and cooling into the upper 60s with light winds.

