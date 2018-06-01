This week in country music: 1979 Bellamy Brothers

Let's spin some country records this morning.

These are the biggest selling country singles from this week in 1979.

Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart had Merle Haggard at number five with at two-sided hit. Side one was Red Bandana. Side two was I Must Have Done Something Bad. Both songs were from Haggard's new album Serving 190 Proof.

Crystal Gayle was settled in the number four position with When I Dream. The song peaked at number three which snapped a streak of four straight number one hits by Gayle.

Kenny Rogers was at number three with She Believes in Me. Rogers was red hot at the time. She Believes in Me was the second chart-topper from his album The Gambler. It was also a huge crossover hit climbing to the top five on the Hot 100 chart.



At number two was the Oak Ridge Boys with Sail Away. Kenny Rogers had recorded the song for his 1978 album Love or Something Like It but he never released it as a single. One year later, The Oaks version of Sail Away became their sixth straight song to make it to the top three.

And in the top spot for this week in '79 was The Bellamy Brothers with If I Said You Have A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me. It was their first number one on the country charts. They hit number one on the Hot 100 back in 1976 with Let Your Love Flow. David Bellamy says he got the line from Groucho Marx. Bellamy was a big fan of Marx's You Bet Your Life program where he sometimes used the quote while interviewing attractive women. At one time Country Weekly Magazine ranked If I Said You Have a Beautiful Body as the number one country pick-up line of all time.

