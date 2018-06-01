This week in country music: 1979 Bellamy Brothers

Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.
Multiple crews are responding to a fire at Flying J's truck stop in Matthews, Mo.
Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.
Two men were arrested on drug charges in Graves County, Ky. on Sunday, June 3.
Missouri State High Patrol responded to an accident on the Black River on Sunday, June 3.
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.
Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.
A 14-year-old boy is being called a hero after rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a house fire early Saturday morning in the Garden City area.
A Louisiana construction company offers to turn vacation dreams into reality by building a beach in your own backyard.
