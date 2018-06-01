Site clear after utility pole, power lines blocked section of Old Mayfield Rd.

The City of Carbondale named a new fire chief. Mike Hertz will take over starting on June 2.
The Cairo Water Distribution System will receive $150,000 in upgrades.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested one person in connection with the shooting death of a Dickson County deputy
Kentucky's 2018 legislative session set a record with $10.67 million spent on lobbying.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue is launching a website to help state residents understand tax law changes.
Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.
LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.
Authorities had been looking for Steven Wiggins, the suspect in the killing of Sgt. Daniel Baker.
President Trump's new tariffs on aluminum could increase beer prices for American consumers.
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.
