Site clear after utility pole, power lines blocked section of Old Mayfield Rd.

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A section of Old Mayfield road is blocked by a utility pole and power line (Source: KYTC) A section of Old Mayfield road is blocked by a utility pole and power line (Source: KYTC)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting that the roadway is open after a utility pole and lines down blocked KY 994/Old Mayfield Road near 8155 Old Mayfield Road.  

This was cleared at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, June 1 along KY 994/Old Mayfield Road about half way between the Freemont community and the railroad crossing.

A self-detour was available at KY 348/Lovelaceville-Florence Station Rd, KY 1014/Houser Road and KY 1288/Lebanon Church Road.

