What you need to know June 1

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Rain could be coming our way (Source: Pixabay) Rain could be coming our way (Source: Pixabay)
Good Friday morning, it is June 1.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the southern counties that will slowly push east through the morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we will dry out by mid-morning, and it will be hot and humid with the feels like temperatures in the upper 90’s

Severe weather possible Saturday evening. Looks like damaging winds will be the primary threat. However, before the storm, it will be hot and humid with the feels like near 100.

Cooler, drier air moves in on Sunday that will stick around for a couple days. Sunday and Monday will be in the mid-80’s.

  1. A stormy Thursday evening left outages and some damage behind.
  2. Get to know Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parsons who is set to succeed Eric Greitens as Missouri's 57th governor.
  3. Metal tariffs are already hurting Heartland businesses.
  4. Illinois lawmakers passed a 2018 budget and southern IL schools are thankful.

A North Carolina baby stars in a photo shoot with her fallen soldier father's band of brothers.

These are the words people most often asked Google for help in spelling in each state.

  • Suspect accused of killing Dickson County deputy in custody

    Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.

  • Husky goes on animal killing spree

    In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.

  • James left in disbelief after brilliant Game 1 performance

    LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

