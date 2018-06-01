Missouri's incoming governor is a farmer, soldier, lawman

The City of Carbondale named a new fire chief. Mike Hertz will take over starting on June 2.
The City of Carbondale named a new fire chief. Mike Hertz will take over starting on June 2.
The Cairo Water Distribution System will receive $150,000 in upgrades.
The Cairo Water Distribution System will receive $150,000 in upgrades.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested one person in connection with the shooting death of a Dickson County deputy
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested one person in connection with the shooting death of a Dickson County deputy
Kentucky's 2018 legislative session set a record with $10.67 million spent on lobbying.
Kentucky's 2018 legislative session set a record with $10.67 million spent on lobbying.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue is launching a website to help state residents understand tax law changes.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue is launching a website to help state residents understand tax law changes.