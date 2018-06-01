Missouri's incoming governor is a farmer, soldier, lawman

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, a farmer and former soldier, lawman and lawmaker, is set to succeed Eric Greitens as Missouri's 57th governor. (Source: MO Office of the Lt. Governor)

By The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, a farmer and former soldier, lawman and lawmaker, is set to succeed Eric Greitens as Missouri's 57th governor.

Greitens, a Republican, says he's resigning at 5 p.m. Friday. He faced possible impeachment and a myriad of legal trouble over allegations stemming from a 2015 extramarital affair and his alleged used of a charity donor list for political purposes.

The new governor is a third-generation farmer. He served two tours in the Military Police, spent 12 years as Polk County sheriff, then another dozen years in the Legislature. He was elected lieutenant governor in 2016.

Former legislative colleagues expect a far better relationship with Parson than they had with the contentious Greitens.

