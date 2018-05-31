Paducah officials investigating two "suspicious" downtown fires

The Paducah Police and Fire Departments are investigating two fires that happened this month in the downtown area.

The first fire was May 17 at 1241 S. 7th St. The second was on May 23 at a two-story apartment at 511 Adams St.

Anyone with any information about the fires or anyone who might have anyone around the building before the fires is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

