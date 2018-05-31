Crash closes US 62/US 641 interchange in Marshall Co., KY

A semi truck vs. pickup truck crash has closed US 62/US 641 interchange at the west end of Kentucky Dam in Marshall County, Ky. (Source: Raycom Media)

A semi truck vs. pickup truck crash has closed US 62/US 641 interchange at the west end of Kentucky Dam in Marshall County, Ky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the semi was hauling lumber and has a fuel leak.

All lanes of US 62 and US 641 are blocked. Drivers are still being asked to avoid the area.

According to KYTC, some traffic is moving with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. However, clean up continues and traffic continues to be backed up in all directions at this interchange near KY Dam Village State Park at the west end of the dam.

Drivers can detour via the Purchase Parkway, Interstate 24 and KY 453.

